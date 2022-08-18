Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CEVA were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in CEVA by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $201,126.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $776.87 million, a PE ratio of 837.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

