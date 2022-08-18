Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,348,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 256,729 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 640,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 197,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,913,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after acquiring an additional 103,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 91,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,867,070.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,331.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $406,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,867,070.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,331.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,647 shares of company stock worth $3,600,868 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.52. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.28.

VIVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

