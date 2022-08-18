Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hawaiian Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.