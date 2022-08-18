Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SPTN. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

SpartanNash Stock Performance

In other news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

