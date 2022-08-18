Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 557,496 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 75.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 470,299 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 659,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at $992,540.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

