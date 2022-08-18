Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,279 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 200.01%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Articles

