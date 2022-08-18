Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,615 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,657,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 678,259 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,466,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,829,000 after buying an additional 152,388 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,087,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after buying an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after buying an additional 73,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 939,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 83,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $943.92 million, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.98. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

