Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,678 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NOW were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NOW by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 12.2% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

DNOW opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NOW to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

