Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 177 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $72.19 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.49 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,231 shares of company stock valued at $577,480 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USNA. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

