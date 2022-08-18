Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 178 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in City were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHCO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in City by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of City by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,930,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of City by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $404,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,048.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $32,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,572 shares in the company, valued at $828,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $404,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,048.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

City Stock Down 0.3 %

CHCO opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36. City Holding has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $90.96.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. City had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 37.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. City’s payout ratio is 40.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

