Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,924 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Big Lots by 19.5% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 67.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BIG stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $763.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.97. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $58.67.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.28). Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Big Lots Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.