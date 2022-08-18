Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 197 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cutera were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.86.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 151.43% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

