Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 199 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $66.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $115.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

