Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 218 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE:LPI opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 3.53. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have commented on LPI. Raymond James cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

