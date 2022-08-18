Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 346 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Astec Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,225.50 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.70 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Astec Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

