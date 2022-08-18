Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 356 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHCT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,879,000 after purchasing an additional 233,350 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,484,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 39,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 209,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

CHCT stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.442 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 208.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.