Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 481 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AZZ were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 42,479 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 146,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,669.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Price Performance

NYSE:AZZ opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.37. AZZ had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

