Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 499 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth $796,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in HomeStreet by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HMST shares. Wedbush upped their price target on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

HomeStreet Stock Down 1.3 %

HMST stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $702.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Insider Transactions at HomeStreet

In related news, EVP Amen Darrell Van acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amen Darrell Van acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel bought 3,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.80 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $854,400 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HomeStreet Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

