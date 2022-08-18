Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 525 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Matthews International by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Matthews International by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Matthews International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

MATW stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.46 million, a P/E ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -123.94%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

