Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 535 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Sylvamo by 209.1% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SLVM opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 15.75. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

