Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 539 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $22.31 on Thursday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $742.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.56.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

