Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 597 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in National Bank were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in National Bank by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 14.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

NBHC stock opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81.

National Bank Announces Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $72.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBHC. Stephens reduced their price objective on National Bank to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on National Bank to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on National Bank to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $197,866.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $197,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,566.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.