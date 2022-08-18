Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 720 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.48. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $86.54 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Citigroup cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.92.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.