Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 726 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,045 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 191,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 95,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 45,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $1,417,755.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,071,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,137,329.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 45,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $1,417,755.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,071,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,137,329.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Mahon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,051,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,491 shares of company stock worth $4,059,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 2.4 %

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $34.37 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCOM shares. Stephens lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.