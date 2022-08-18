Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 828 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of EFC stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 25.88 and a quick ratio of 25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $937.92 million, a P/E ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $18.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is -782.61%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

