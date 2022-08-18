Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 860 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Marten Transport by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

