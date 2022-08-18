Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 248,485 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,463,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 104,796 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LZB. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

LZB stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.03. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $684.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

