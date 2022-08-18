Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

About Nabors Industries

NBR stock opened at $123.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.01. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $207.67.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

