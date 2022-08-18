Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,226 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of STBA stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&T Bancorp

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $104,016.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,682.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

