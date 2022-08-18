Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Griffon were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Griffon by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Price Performance

NYSE GFF opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

About Griffon

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Read More

