Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ichor were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 551,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 31,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICHR. Cowen dropped their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

