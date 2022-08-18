The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Buckle were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 142.2% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE BKE opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.71 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

