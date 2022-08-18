The Goldman Sachs Group Raises AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $248.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $248.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.74.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.4 %

AVB stock opened at $220.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $183.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.79 and a 200-day moving average of $221.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $1,365,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

