The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 2.7 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.