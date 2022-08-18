The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $649,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 189.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 292.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 454,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 271,771 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CL King started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

