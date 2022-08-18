The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $12,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THG stock opened at $137.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $155.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

