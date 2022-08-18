The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Macerich were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Macerich by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,421,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after buying an additional 843,369 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,183,000 after acquiring an additional 453,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Macerich by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 322,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,220,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAC opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $22.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

MAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 40,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

