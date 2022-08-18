The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Jon R. Moeller Sells 23,943 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $149.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $356.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.97 and its 200 day moving average is $150.30.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,812,000 after buying an additional 27,167 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.