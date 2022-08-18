The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$11.26 billion during the quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. Kaufman Brothers lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CSFB set a C$102.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.00.

TSE:TD opened at C$88.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$84.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$93.52. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$159.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.