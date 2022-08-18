The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

In related news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 56,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $725,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vita Coco news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 56,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $725,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $447,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,228. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vita Coco by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vita Coco by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $850.95 million and a PE ratio of 63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Vita Coco had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

