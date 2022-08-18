TheStreet Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bumble from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $31.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -790.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Bumble’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 202,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 50,392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 22.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $1,971,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $5,879,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 27.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,201,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after purchasing an additional 470,391 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

