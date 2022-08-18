TheStreet Lowers Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CASH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pathward Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Pathward Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pathward Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

CASH opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. Pathward Financial has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.16 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pathward Financial news, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.16 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $41,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $436,228 and sold 2,750 shares valued at $103,725. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2,079.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

