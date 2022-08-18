TheStreet Upgrades Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OTEX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.
NASDAQ OTEX opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.92. Open Text has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,538,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,985,000 after acquiring an additional 899,891 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Open Text by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,938,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,751,000 after purchasing an additional 340,117 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Open Text by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,113,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,218,000 after purchasing an additional 760,505 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
