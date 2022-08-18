Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.28% from the stock’s current price.

TWKS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.04.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of TWKS opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. Thoughtworks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $29,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,550,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,692,000 after buying an additional 82,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

