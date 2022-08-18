Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TWM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE: TWM) recently:

8/17/2022 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure was given a new C$1.75 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$2.05 to C$1.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.60. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.10.

7/28/2022 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.75.

7/21/2022 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.05.

7/15/2022 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$2.25 to C$1.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$2.25 to C$1.75.

7/13/2022 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.15 to C$2.25.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$1.19 on Thursday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60. The stock has a market cap of C$406.78 million and a P/E ratio of 4.58.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

