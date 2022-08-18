Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Earns Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a C$10.23 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian decreased their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Timbercreek Financial to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$8.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.96. The company has a market cap of C$720.76 million and a PE ratio of 18.00. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$7.83 and a one year high of C$9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.47, a quick ratio of 122.75 and a current ratio of 125.09.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

