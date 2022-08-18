TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth about $218,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMST. StockNews.com downgraded TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

TimkenSteel Profile

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $772.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.76.

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.