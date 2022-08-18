Titan Machinery (TITN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.85-$3.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.85-3.15 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $32.36 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $730.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TITN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 59.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 58,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 32.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 73.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

