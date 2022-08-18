Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stake Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 800.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 259,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after acquiring an additional 231,013 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 59,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE TOL opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.03%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.