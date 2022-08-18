Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.29. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.35.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

